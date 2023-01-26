PDP Crisis: Why We Boycotted Ondo South Rally — Senator Tofowomo Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The recent senatorial rally flag-off in Okitipupa area of Ondo State, organized by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sparked a crisis within the party in the state.

Leaders of the party have come forward to explain their decision to boycott the rally, citing a lack of inclusion in the planning process and accusations of the PDP candidate for Ondo South, Agboola Ajayi, for shutting out some party leaders.

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who represents the Ondo South Senatorial District, explained in an interview with Vanguard that he and other party leaders only learned of the rally through pictures on social media and television. He went on to accuse Ajayi of behaving in an arbitrary manner and not taking the input of core leaders and members of the PDP into consideration when planning the rally.

This development highlights the deep-seated issues within the PDP in Ondo State, where there seems to be a lack of unity and a failure to involve all party members in the decision-making process. It also raises questions about the readiness and ability of the party to put forward a united front in the upcoming elections.

The boycott of the rally by key party leaders is a significant blow to the PDP’s efforts to secure a victory in the Ondo South Senatorial District. It is important for the party to address these issues and work towards building a cohesive and inclusive organization if they hope to be successful in the upcoming elections.

It is also important for party candidates like Agboola Ajayi to take the concerns of party leaders and members into consideration when making decisions and planning events. Failure to do so can lead to a lack of support from key party members and ultimately hurt the party’s chances in the polls.

In conclusion, the boycott of the PDP’s senatorial rally in Okitipupa by party leaders in Ondo state is a clear indication of the deep-seated issues within the party. The PDP must address these issues and work towards building a cohesive and inclusive organization if they hope to be successful in the upcoming elections.

Party candidates must also take the concerns of party leaders and members into consideration when making decisions and planning events to ensure that all party members are on board and ready to work towards a common goal.

