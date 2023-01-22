PDP Crisis: Why Some Nigerians May Sympathize With Atiku in the Coming Election -Chuks Akunna

The Executive Director of the Authority Newspaper, Chuks Akunna, has explained why some Nigerians may sympathize with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the next presidential election. Speaking on AIT News, Akunna analyzed the ongoing internal conflict bedeviling the PDP.

In response to the topic, Akunna said, “Ayo Fayose has relatives who are contesting on the PDP platform, but they are fighting Sen. Olujimi and the party’s national leadership, including Atiku.” However, we saw the outcome of Atiku’s visit to Ekiti State.

He added, “I do not think that people will allow themselves to be led by the nose anymore.” People have come of age politically. I recall that during my term as the Chief Press Secretary in Anambra State, we could easily seize the tapes of journalists to end a case. There were no smartphones. However, politicians who tell others to vote for their son but not Atiku may be in for a shock. There are people who may sympathize with Atiku and decide to support him just because of the conflict. Such people will question why they are fighting the PDP presidential candidate.

