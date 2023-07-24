PDP Crisis: Why PDP Has Not Sanctioned Wike, Ortom, Other G-5 Governors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is nervous as it awaits the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the election, is disputing the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) designation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Bola Tinubu, as the election winner.

According to The SUN sources, following the 2023 general elections, the PDP suspended all major actions, including reconciliation and punishment for errant members, pending the outcome of the PEPT ruling. According to inside insiders, this is because the tribunal ruling, regardless of outcome, would have a significant impact on the PDP in the future.

Prior to the election, five PDP governors, four of whom had recently ended their terms, had clashed with the opposition party’s leadership. The G-5 governors, which include Rivers’ Nyesom Wike, Benue’s Samuel Ortom, Abia’s Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Oyo’s Seyi Makinde, and their supporters, have withdrawn themselves from presidential campaigns and other party gatherings.

The G-5 Governors, who were dissatisfied with the nomination of Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa as presidential and vice presidential candidates, asked that Iyorchia Ayu be replaced as national chairman by a Southerner. A demand that the party refused to meet. The schism within the opposition party is thought to be one of the factors that contributed to the PDP’s defeat in the 2023 elections.

The National Working Committee (NWC) called a meeting of select stakeholders last month to discuss the opposition party’s next steps. However, the conference was notable for the absence of the major players in the PDP issue, including Atiku, Wike, Okowa, and former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal. In his address to the party leaders, the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, stated that the meeting was called to kick-start the reconciliation process following the recent general elections.

Nonetheless, inside sources informed The SUN that PDP officials were split on how to continue with the reconciliation of disgruntled members. It was reported that stakeholders were divided over demands for reconciliation as well as sanctions for members suspected of anti-party activities in the last election. According to a member of the PDP NEC, while some stakeholders have advocated for punishment against errant members, others believe that the choice on whether to reconcile with party officials accused of anti-party actions or discipline them should be postponed.

According to him, the party subsequently decided to focus on the matter before the presidential election petition tribunal. “The reason is simple,” he explained. The party is hoping for a rerun. You cannot expect a repetition of the presidential election while discussing punishment against members.” The nomination of a substantive national chairman, like the matter of discipline, has been placed on hold until the outcome of Atiku’s petition at the PEPT.

Source: The SUN

Wale_Writes (

)