PDP CRISIS: Why did they all ran away when I came last night- Wike blasts Abiye Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s campaign director in Rivers state, Abiye Sekibo, went to use grade and set up their intended venue for a rally, and now Barrister Nyesom Wike, the governor of that state, has disclosed what transpired.

Nyesom Wike remarked that some of these people believed they wouldn’t know their strategy while addressing the campaign event in Elements. He claimed that around midnight, Abiye Sekibo led thugs on government property in Trans Amadi. It was already late at night when they arrived with bulldozers and began grading and clearing the field.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

They stated that they planned to use the location for the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential campaign event tomorrow. Wike claimed he declined and told them to proceed and utilise the stadium he had designated for them. He instructed them to use the stadium he assigned to them since they assert that they have followers in the state of Rivers. He declared that they would only utilise that stadium and no other state-owned facilities. “They fled yesterday night and ran away before I came,” Wike finally stated.

What’s your take on this?

DiplomaticPrincess (

)