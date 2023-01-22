PDP Crisis: We Are Going To Stand With Wike, Atiku Is Not A Unifier —Wike’s Ally, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amidst the lingering crisis rocking the Democratic Party, a close ally of the Rivers State Governor, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the party is not the unifier many thought he was.

Speaking to correspondents of Sunday Sun, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike stated that all the three leading candidates have been x-rayed and that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, might be the preferred candidate of the G-5 governors.

He said: “With this unfortunate development, it is clear that Atiku is not the true unifying factor we thought he is. We want to say clearly here that we stand by our leader Nyesom Wike on this issue. We have x-rayed the three frontrunners in the race, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu, it is Tinubu we found to be the true unifying factor. To say that Nyesom Wike’s vote is just one vote is a mere political rhetoric that makes no meaning.”

With just a few weeks left before the presidential election, all eyes are now on Wike to fulfill his promise to the people by unveiling his preferred candidate.

Source: The Sun

Daily_writes (

)