This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis: There Is A Reason G-5 Has Not Taken Any Action Yet – Ortom Speaks

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) should blame itself if reconciliation with the G-5 governors fails. He blamed arrogance, mischief, and impunity on the part of the party leadership for the delay in resolving the crisis. According to Vanguard, His Ortom, a senior member of the G-5 governors, stated in an interview Thursday. The governor explained that the G-5 are not confused about next steps, but because they are loyal party members, they are only leaving room for true reconciliation, which is the reason for their silence. am.

Speaking about his preferred presidential candidate, Ortom explained that he personally campaigned for Labor candidate Peter Obi. He explained that Obi, like most people, was not perfect but had the kind of leadership qualities needed at this point in Nigeria’s history. Ortom said: “As loyal party members, we took our time.” “And I was told that the leaders who failed at the national level would use the opportunities we gave them to address these issues.”

“There are many ways to raise issues.” “Even if we cannot meet the needs of groups or individuals, we will find a way to meet them.” Let me quote [former military] President Babangida, who said “a little left, a little right.” Then find a meeting place. “When people choose to be arrogant, when they choose to be mischievous, they do things as if the other person didn’t exist; they try to do some things with impunity as if they won the election. If you don’t need others, it will be a problem.” “But no election can be won without a vote.” As a seasoned politician in his 40s, I know most of these key players that we see in politics today, so when it comes to political science, they are my subjects. “The good thing about people like me is that you started at the bottom, worked your way up to that level, and got to where you are today.”

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Crisis #Reason #Action #Ortom #SpeaksPDP Crisis: There Is A Reason G-5 Has Not Taken Any Action Yet – Ortom Speaks Publish on 2023-01-20 06:16:23