PDP Crisis: PDP NEC Takes Over Appeal Court Cases In Rivers As Wike Kicks

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has granted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national leadership’s request to take over all ongoing matters at the appellant court in Rivers State.

The decision occurred shortly after the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, declared that the PDP’s directive to attorneys conducting legal issues on behalf of the party in the state to distance themselves from the lawsuits was an anti-party act. Mr. Johnson Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had read a letter from the national body of the PDP instructing all counsels defending the party in matters pending in the state’s courts to provide a debriefing.

When the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Accord, and its governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his deputy, came up, one of the counsels representing the PDP from Ukala’s chambers, Dike Udenna, requested and applied that the court debrief them since the appellant in the case had requested that they hand off the case.

He also demanded that they be debriefed in an appeal filed by the PDP against INEC, APC, and its candidates for the National Assembly. Other attorneys in the case did not object to the motion, and the new legal counsel for the PDP, Usman, asked the court for time to review the cases. Justice Joseph Shangbai, the presiding judge, approved the motion to debrief the state PDP attorney and deferred the hearing to February 3, 2023.

However, in his response, Wike said that instead of supporting the suits filed by the PDP in Rivers, the national leadership of the PDP directed the attorneys handling the various legal matters to withdraw their representation. Wike made this statement yesterday at the State PDP campaign kickoff rally in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area.

The governor of Rivers State stated that anti-party activities begets anti-party activities, and since the PDP national initiated the anti-party game, his camp would respond in kind. “We have apprehended them. They participated in anti-party activities. I informed them that anti-party activities breeds anti-party activities. You are aware that we took these little parties (APC and SDP) to court for violating the law.

