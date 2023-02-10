This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis: PDP Expels Nnamani, Fayose, 5 Others

With less than 14 days until the 2023 General Election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu East, the son of former Ekiti State Governor Fayose, Oluwajomiloju, and five others for anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, as reported by Vanguard. He stated that at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, in Abuja, the NWC approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offenses in violation of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

﻿However, those expelled from the Party are:

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State)

Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State)

Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central)

Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II)

Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I)

Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I)

Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II). The expulsion takes effect today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

