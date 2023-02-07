NEWS

PDP Crisis: Our Party Isn’t Divided. Gov Ortom Has Nowhere To Go, We’ve Settle With Ikpeazu – Ayu

The national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, has called on the aggrieved members of the party popularly known as the G-5 to comeback to the party, as they are always welcome.

The national chairman made the statement during the PDP presidential campaign rally held in Benue State. He urged all aggrieved members of the party to come back, as the party is ever ready to accept them.

“The party is not divided, there are a few of our members who have grievances, we talking to them. We want to make sure they come and work with us fully. I am appealing to my younger brother, governor Ortom to come back and join us so we fight to rescue Nigeria. Governor Ortom has nowhere yo go his only house is PDP. Two days ago governor Ikpeazu was in house and we have resolve issue with him,” he says.

Do you think the G-5 Governors will end up supporting and campaigning for Atiku Abubakar and his team. Share your thoughts in the comment section.

PDP Crisis: Our Party Isn't Divided. Gov Ortom Has Nowhere To Go, We've Settle With Ikpeazu – Ayu Publish on 2023-02-07



