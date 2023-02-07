PDP Crisis: Ortom Shuns Atiku’s Campaign, Ayu Slams Governor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides, and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent from the campaign rally of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Benue is under the leadership of the PDP, whose national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, hails from the state. Former governor of the state Senator Gabriel Suswam, former Senate president David Mark, and the three senators representing Zones A, B, and C; Suswam, Orker Jev, and Abba Moro were in attendance during the campaign event for Atiku in the state.

In addition to the party’s candidate for governor and his deputy, Titus Uba and John Ngbede, state working committee members also attended the rally. Ayu pleaded with Ortom, who had not supported Atiku, to join the party in order to save the nation. Ayu stated that he met with one of the G-5 governors, the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, two days ago and asked him to collaborate with them. According to the chairman of the PDP, the party is united.

Ayu stated, “We have several disgruntled members, but we are pleading with Governor Ortom to rejoin us in our efforts to save the nation. Governor Ortom has nowhere to go. Our dispute with Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has already been addressed. I met with him two days ago, and he has promised to work For the success of our party.

