PDP CRISIS: Olubadan expresses his opinion, Advises Atiku On What To Do About The G- 5 Governors

During the Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential campaign in Oyo State, the Olubadan of Ibadanland advised Atiku Abubakar on how to handle the crisis involving governor Seyi Makinde and the G- 5 governors.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, like the other G- 5 governors, did not attend the PDP presidential campaign in his state.

On Thursday, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, urged PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to make amends with Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde and the other G- 5 governors.

The monarch, who referred to Atiku as a friend, expressed displeasure with recent events in the party and urged Atiku to act quickly to unite the party ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Nyesome Wike (Rivers) were at odds with Atiku over the resignation of the party’ s national chairman, Iyiocha Ayu.

Speaking in Ibadan as he welcomed Atiku to his palace on a courtesy visit, the ruler stated that Atiku’s reconciliation was critical to his success in 2023.

However, he stated that if Atiku is elected president, he should respect traditional leaders, address insecurity, and allow Ibadan to become a state.

