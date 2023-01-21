PDP crisis: Nyesom Wike Was The Alpha And Omega Of PDP, He Was The One That Made Peter Obi Join LP -Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has alleged that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was the one responsible for Peter Obi’s defection to Labour Party some days to the PDP primaries, Nigerian Tribune reports. Dele Momodu who spoke in an exclusive interview with newsmen also alleged that during the time of the PDP primaries, most of the top PDP leaders were working for Nyesom Wike and they wanted him to become the presidential candidate, and a result, they threw all other members in the dark. While further speaking, he revealed that Nyesom Wike was the one controlling most of the activities in the party at that time. Dele Momodu said, “Nyesom Wike was the alpha and omega of PDP, he was the one that made Peter Obi join LP.”

Additionally, Dele Momodu disclosed that Peter Obi joined the Labour Party (LP) because he realized that there was no way he could have competed with Nyesom Wike and won him in the primary because Nyesom Wike already had more base than him in PDP.

