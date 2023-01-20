This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis: My Problem With Atiku Is Personal – Ortom

Benue Governor Samuel Oltom has announced that he is having personal issues with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). At a press conference on Thursday, the governor said the former vice president ignored the suffering and plight of the Benue people at the hands of Fulani nomads. Ortom explained that Atiku’s comments about his Benue killing at the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) dialogue in Kaduna state last year angered him. He argued that the safety and welfare of the people of Benue State were his interest and driving force, as politics is a game of profit.

The governor argued that a candidate whose interests conflict with those of Benue residents cannot win the support of him or the citizens and residents of the state. He resigned from the APC due to injustice, undemocratic practices, and another attempt to reject his second term for his steadfast stance to keep the people of Benue safe, and resigned as governor under the PDP. He urged him to keep his position. He said: “Apart from the G5, I have personal issues with the party’s presidential candidate.”

“He ignored the suffering and plight of those who chose me.” For more than six years, I have cried over the genocide, my frustration, and the terrorist activities of the Fulani herders. Just for our candidate to go to Kaduna and say he’s a Fulani man.? That’s unfair to me. So I have a choice in politics.I can choose to sit back, close my eyes, and do nothing.

“On Election Day, I can choose to vote for who I believe will bring me and my employees success.” I can do that. But we have to be strategic. We are not stuck. can choose to say okay, let everyone go, and end election after election, and that’s it.

