PDP Crisis: More Detsils On Why Nnamani, Fayose, Others Were Suspended Emerge

Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, was suspended by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee on Friday.

Oluwajomiloju, the son of former governor Ayo Fayose, and other PDP candidates in the states of Enugu, Imo, and Ekiti have also been suspended by the party leadership. In connection with alleged links to anti-party activity, the PDP candidates were suspended.

The most recent information on the ban, however, indicates that the affected candidates run the possibility of losing their eligibility to run in the elections in February and March.

When asked why the PDP chieftains were suspended, a source told Vanguard, “It wasn’t a meeting that ran so long since the concerns were obvious.

“Let’s look at the issue of Senator Nnamani, who has been destabilizing our party in Enugu by advocating for Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in addition to socializing with him.

“Nnamani, who is running for re-election to the Senate, has persisted in breaking our rules despite numerous requests to party members to do so.

“Only Senator Biodun Olujimi, who has stayed devoted to the party despite numerous difficulties, was spared from suspension among our three senatorial candidates in Ekiti.

“Fayose’s son and other House of Representatives candidates in Ekiti were equally suspended for various acts of anti-party actions. All of them have been hanging out with the opposition and went further by skipping our rallies in the state and in the South-West without justification.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words

News )

