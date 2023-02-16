This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Crisis: It Is Over, I’m Not Ready To Sit Down With Anybody Again- Nyesom Wike

Barely 24 hours after hosting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in Port Harcourt, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has ruled out any chances of reconciling with Atiku Abubakar.

Addressing the public in a media chat on Thursday morning according to Channels TV, governor Nyesom Wike said there is nothing anybody can do to reconcile the G5 governors with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar amid the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party.

It would be recalled that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike alongside four other governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, have been at loggerheads with Atiku Abubakar following the refusal of Iyorchia Ayu to resign his position as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

During the media chat, governor Nyesom Wike said he is not ready to sit down with anybody, since those loyal to Atiku Abubakar believe that the former vice president can win the election without his support and that of his allies.

Wike said “It is over, we’ve said it and there’s nothing anybody can do about it. They believe they can win the election. I’m not ready to sit down with anybody again. That others are quiet does not mean we are not together, we know what all of us have agreed.” Channels TV quoted governor Nyesom Wike as saying

