PDP Crisis: It Is Believed Makinde Worked For The Success Of Atiku’s Rally In Oyo – Emmanuel Bello

Amid the ongoing public reaction that has greeted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s recent campaign visit to Oyo State ahead of the 2023 presidential election, renowned public affairs analyst, Emmanuel Bello has come out to shed some light on how a member of the rebellious G5 Governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde played a role in ensuring that the former VP’s rally in the state was a huge success.

Recall that on Thursday, January 19, 2023, Atiku and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa stormed the ancient City of Ibadan, Oyo State to flag off the PDP’s presidential campaign rally. Although Makinde, who is the executive governor of the state boycotted the rally, the event was adjudged to be a huge success as not only did a mammoth crowd throng the venue but the occasion equally had all the members of the Oyo State Traditional Ruling Council in attendance.

Reacting to the event during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Friday, Bello revealed that though Makinde was not seen anywhere near the rally venue, there is, however, a general belief that he worked behind the scenes to ensure that the event was a huge success and that Atiku was received warmly by stakeholders in the state.

He said; “Makinde boycotted the rally, but Atiku had a good time, especially with that large turnout. A lot of people even believe that Makinde worked for him without actually appearing in person. There are those who even say that the Ibadan rally for Atiku is some kind of pathway around the issue of the G5 Governors because we are beginning to see a serious departure from what the G5 was saying.

If you remember, last year, we saw how they were grandstanding that we even thought they were even going to lockup their states against Atiku but here he is in Ibadan where Makinde is governor and he (Atiku) had one of his best rallies so far. And even many speakers at the rally insisted that Makinde played a crucial role in making it happen.”

