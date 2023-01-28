PDP Crisis: It Is Almost Impossible For The 5 Govs Not To Deliver PDP- Don Pedro Obaseki

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Don Pedro Obaseki has dismissed the chances of the G5 governors working against the election of Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, Don Pedro Obaseki who happens to be a director in Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organization, noted that it is almost impossible for the G5 governors not to work for the election of Atiku Abubakar despite the ongoing internal crisis rocking the party.

He noted that while Seyi Makinde who is seeking reelection would find it difficult to work against the election of Atiku Abubakar, it would be an exercise in futility for the trio of Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom and Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi who are all contesting senatorial elections.

Don Pedro Obaseki said “It is almost arithmetically impossible for the five governors who are members of the PDP not to deliver PDP in their states. For someone like Seyi Makinde, it is an existential problem. For the others, they are all running outside of Wike, they are all running on the same day as Atiku Abubakar on the same election where every voters is accorded only 90 to 120 to cast his vote for three candidates in three elections that are piled together.

“It is an exercise in futility. The primary places that will be hot, in Abia South, people who are going to vote against a seemingly strong Abaribe for the senatorial election, I think Victor Okezie Ikpeazu is walking a tight existential rope and the only way that can be delivered, is for him to join forces so that his people will not be trying to decipher.”

