PDP crisis: If Wike were a running mate to Atiku, would he be fighting for the South?- Dele Momodu

A Chieftain of the PDP, Dele Momodu has said if the current minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike had been named the running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, would he still be claiming he’s fighting for the South?

It should be recalled that Wike supported a presidential candidate from the South at the last presidential election because he believes the next president should come from the South.

But while discussing the crisis in the PDP which has continued to linger even after the election, Dele Momodu said, “in PDP today, how many people are fighting? Principally one man, Nyesom Wike. One man but controlling the mindset of not just PDP members but external citizens of Nigeria. Oh I’m fighting for the South. A very convenient excuse. Which South? If he were the running mate to our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would you be fighting for the South?

When our party primaries was thrown open and all of us were allowed to buy forms for the presidential election candidacy, why did you agree to buy, why didn’t you protest? Who were the people who set up the committee, the panel that took the decision that it should be thrown open? You see there are control freaks that once you don’t do what they want, everything must collapse and that is who Wike is unfortunately.”

(From 5:30)

RealMedia (

)