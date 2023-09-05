PDP Crisis: If Wike Had Been Made Atiku’s Running Mate, He Won’t Be Fighting For The South – Dele Momodu

As the internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester with each passing day, prominent media mogul, and chieftain of the party, Chief Dele Momodu has come out to insist that former Rivers Governor and recently-appointed FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike wouldn’t have fought against the party if he had been made its Vice Presidential flag bearer going into the February 25 polls.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Political Paradigm’ on Tuesday, September 5, Momodu, who contested in the PDP presidential primaries back in 2022, argued that Wike’s grouse against the party was as a result of not only failing to clinch the presidential ticket, but also not being picked as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate at the time.

He said; “In the PDP today, how many people are fighting? It is principally one man, Nyesom Wike, but he is controlling the mindset of not just PDP members, but other citizens of Nigeria. “Oh, I am fighting for the South”, that’s a very convenient excuse. But, which South was he fighting for?

If Wike had been made the running mate to our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he won’t be fighting for the South. When our party’s primary was thrown open, and all of us were allowed to buy forms for the presidential election candidacy, why did you agree to buy, why didn’t you protest? Who were the people that created the panel that took the decision for the primary to be thrown open? See, there are certain kind of people that once you do not do what they want, everything must collapse.”

