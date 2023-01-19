PDP Crisis: I am so disappointed with some of PDP Southern governors who chickened out and sold out- Gov Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A report by the Nigerian Tribune states that Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, has accused the major opposition party, the PDP governors in the Southern geopolitical zones, of causing the collapse of the zoning principle within PDP. For their conclusive agreement to zone the presidency to the southern region, he commended the governors of the ruling party, the APC, in the Northern geopolitical zones.

Ortom however believes that the Southern governors lack the fortitude of their Northern counterparts to stand up for what is just and fair. He stated that after deciding to relocate the president to the Southern geopolitical zones following the presidency of Northerner President Muhammadu Buhari, the Southern governors changed their minds. Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, he also predicted that the G-5 governors would not change course unless the party insiders and power brokers complied with their demand. He stated that the G-5 governors would continue to support causes related to honesty, justice, equity, and fairness.

Governor Ortom however denied the claims that the G-5 governors are torn about who candidate to support in the next presidential election in February. The dissatisfied state chief executives would undoubtedly support a presidential candidate they like at the 2023 presidential election, according to him, if the major opposition party’s PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, failed to fulfil his commitment to retire ahead to the party convention.

Credit: Nigerian Tribune paper

