PDP Crisis: Governor Wike Reveals Why

Atiku’s Rally in Rivers State Was Cancelled

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has alleged that campaigners of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cancelled their rally in Rivers state because they lack the numbers to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for the event.

According to The Nation reports, Governor Wike said this at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, the venue of the PDP campaign for the Akuku-Toru local government area on Monday, February 13.

The Rivers state governor described the claim by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) that the campaign was put off because of fear of insecurity as false.

Wike said despite granting the approval for the venue, Atiku campaigners created some scenarios and later ran away because of their lack of capacity.

He explained that PDP presidential campaign team in Abuja had applied to him seeking approval of a venue to use for their rally in the state, which was approved.

Wike said having realised that they lacked the capacity to mobilise the crowd to fill the stadium, the campaign team went to clear another piece of land in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout owned by the state government, which was not granted.

He said instead of returning to prepare the stadium that was approved, the team started making spurious allegations of threat to life as the reason why they were putting off their rally in Rivers state.

Governor Wike has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership after he lost at the party’s presidential primaries.

While accepting Atiku as PDP’s presidential candidate, Wike, however, called for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s National Chairman.

Wike and his G-5 group have been agitating for a Southerner to occupy the position of National Chairman.

They stressed that a particular region can’t produce the PDP’s National Chairman and the presidential candidate.

The aggrieved governors have insisted that it was unfair for the party to have the national chairman and presidential candidate from the north.

They had maintained that they would not go back on their call for Ayu to step down to pave the way for a Southerner to succeed him as the party’s chairman.

Governor Wike had specifically boasted that Atiku would not win the election if he and his allies do not support his presidential ambition.

