PDP Crisis: Everything Was Being Stereotyped In Favour Of Atiku – Kassim Afegbua

A stalwart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kassim Afegbua, has revealed the reason behind the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); as he maintained that the leadership of the main opposition party has, for a long time, taken decisions that only favoured the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Kassim Afegbua had said, “Everything was being stereotyped in Favour of Atiku to emerge as the candidate of the party.”

Kassim Afegbua, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, hinted that the crisis in the PDP might not end untill the main opposition party decides not to sponsor the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. According to him, the steps that the leadership of the main opposition party has taken favoured only Atiku Abubakar.

Afegbua mentioned this when he was revealing the origin of the crisis in the PDP. He maintained that Uche Secondus laid the foundation for the crisis in the PDP when he was the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC). According to him, he and others had kicked against the move by the leadership of the PDP to throw open the ticket for the slot of the Presidential Candidate when Secondus was Chairman.

Afegbua revealed that after Secondus was oust from the party’s NWC, Ayu also followed in his steps. He revealed that it was the reason why he dumped the PDP for the APC.

