PDP Crisis: Court Extends Order Stopping Wike’s Suspensions

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its leadership were prohibited from taking any action to suspend or remove Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, from the party by the interim order the Federal High Court of Nigeria, sitting in Abuja, issued on February 2.

In the FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023 lawsuit that Wike filed before the court, the procedures were reopened, and Justice John Omotosho ordered all parties to maintain the status quo while the case was heard and decided.

The PDP, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), the National Executive Council (NEC), its Chairman Iyiocha Ayu, the National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are named as respondents in the lawsuit.

The court had been notified by Wike through his attorney, Mr. Joshua Musa, SAN, that the first through fifth respondents had served him with a counter-affidavit they had submitted in response to the lawsuit.

Therefore, he requested a brief postponement so that he could submit his response to the respondents.

The counsel for the first through fifth respondents, Mr. Jonathan Usman, SAN, and the lawyer for INEC, M. A. Bawa, did not object to the governor’s motion.

As a result, Justice Omotosho put the lawsuit on hold while also directing the parties to maintain the status quo.

In particular, the respondents contested the court’s authority to hear Wike’s lawsuit in the counter affidavit.

In addition to challenging the court’s authority to interfere in a political party’s internal affairs, the respondents contended that the governor failed to provide any plausible basis for action.

They said that the plaintiff had failed to demonstrate how his right was in danger and labeled the lawsuit as premature.

They said that the plaintiff had failed to demonstrate how his right was in danger and labeled the lawsuit as premature.

Wike had complained of threats fraboutadership to either suspend or expel him in an ex-parte motion he had brought before the court.

