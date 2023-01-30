PDP Crisis: Chijioke Agu Reveals Why Gov. Wike And Others Are Yet To Be Sanctioned By The Party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following the lingering internal crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chijioke Agu, member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, answered a critical question which states, “why haven’t PDP sanctioned Gov. Wike and others for not supporting Atiku Abubakar?”

According to Chijioke Agu: “The internal issue we have in PDP is what the party continues to deal with everyday. One thing is very clear, no G-5 governor has said that he will not vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during presidential election. The journey to recover Nigeria has started and the G-5 governors are also in agreement that there is a need to recover Nigeria”.

Speaking further, Chijioke Agu recalled Gov. Wike’s statement when he received Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi. According to Chijioke Agu, Gov. Wike only said that he will give logistics to Peter Obi; he never asked the public to vote for Peter Obi.

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)