PDP Crisis: Atiku Riding On Our Success To Win In Oyo, Says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State claims that Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is using his administration’s accomplishments to win the state in the upcoming election.

Friday, during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Makinde responded to complaints from Wole Oyelese, a former minister of power and steel. Oyelese, taking aim at the governor for what he termed a treacherous behaviour for not campaigning for Atiku, stated that Makinde needs Atiku to win.

However, the governor of Oyo lashed out at his kinsman, claiming that the opposite is true. “Elder Oyelese is older than I am, so I shall not show him disrespect.” I believe he essentially turned logic on its head. The opposite is true,” he stated. “If our candidate needs to win in Oyo State, I will have to campaign for him because the PDP in Oyo State is banking on the accomplishments we’ve made over the past three years.

Therefore, if he’s searching for a ministerial job, I don’t think anyone will give it to him, because the last time he got the opportunity, he performed poorly. Makinde referred to Oyelese’s alleged unpopularity by stating that in Oyelese’s hometown of Erunmu, the locals “wouldn’t touch him with a ten-foot stick.”

Continuing, he urged the former minister to remain objective, stating, “So, you have all of these so-called retired politicians claiming, ‘We’ve done that. We are capable of achieving our objective. “I respect the opponents, and I respect some of the obstacles we must overcome in this election.” We are however realists. We are mostly motivated by data and reasoning. We’ve shown it previously.”

