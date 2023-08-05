PDP Crisis: Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs Meet In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and some governors of the party are currently in a closed door meeting in Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting, Daily Trust reliably gathered, has to do with the state of affairs in the party and what can be done to change its fortune following the loss at the last election.

Even though all of the party’s governors were supposed to attend the stakeholders’ meeting, as of the time this report was filed, only seven of them were.

Bala Muhammed (Bauchi), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa) are among the governors in attendance.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of the G5 governors led by former Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State who pushed against Atiku during the election, is not yet certain whether he will attend the meeting.

Ambassador Umar Damagum, the party’s acting national chairman, Samuel Anyanwu, Debo Ologunagba, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were also present at the meeting.

