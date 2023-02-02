PDP Crisis: Atiku Gives Update On Rift With G5 Governors

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar provided an update on the crisis that has rocked the main opposition parties. In his interview with BBC Hausa, which aired on Tuesday, Atiku said the party leadership is still talking to his five disgruntled governors, commonly known as the G5 governors, and their allies. Stated. The former vice president insisted that the party’s crisis would never affect his chances in the next presidential election because the party was happy with the preparations for the election. But Atiku said today’s elections are in the hands of voters, saying current elections are not like in the past, where governors dictate who is elected. He said, “Each party has an internal crisis, and we are still talking to them.” Most people don’t belong to the PDP or any other political party, but at the moment, the preparations for the election are going well, so there’s no way they can lose the election.

“Unlike in the past, where the governor dictated who was elected, today’s elections are in the hands of voters.” That audio revealed nothing new: Atiku replies to Achimugu. The PDP bannerman says the corruption allegations leveled against him by former assistant Michael Achimugu are not new. This is what the former vice president said in his interview with the BBC in response to Achimugu’s recent allegations.

Naija News, in a series of leaked audio files published on the Internet, alleges that the former aide turned Atiku into a fake company to pour government money into his own pocket while he was in power. I recall accusing it of using However, his PDP candidate for 2023 said in an interview with the BBC that all past corruption allegations against him had been investigated and no flaws had been found. He therefore declared that Achimugu’s claims were not new. The PDP candidate also said he was the country’s most scrutinized person.

Content created and supplied by: Global_reporter (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Crisis #Atiku #Update #Rift #GovernorsPDP Crisis: Atiku Gives Update On Rift With G5 Governors Publish on 2023-02-02 11:12:13