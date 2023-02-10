PDP Crises: They Escaped Last Night And Ran Away Before I Came – Nyesom Wike On Abiye Sekibo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers state, Barrister Nyesom Wike has revealed what happened after Atiku Abubakar’s campaign DG in Rivers state, Abiye Sekibo went to use grade and arranged their proposed venue for the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While speaking at the campaign rally in Elements, Nyesom Wike said that some of these people thought that they won’t know their plan. He said that Abiye Sekibo led thugs around 12:00 midnight to a government property in Trans Amadi. They brought bulldozers and started clearing and grading the land by that time of the night.

They said that they wanted to use the venue for the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party tomorrow. Wike said that he refused and asked them to go and use the stadium he allocated to them. He told them since they claim that they have supporters in Rivers state, they must use the stadium he allocated to them. He said that they will not use any other venue in the state except that stadium. Finally, Wike said “they escaped last night and ran away before i came.”

