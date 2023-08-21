PDP Chieftains Congratulating Wike And Putting Eyes On the Judiciary – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to say the PDP Chieftains congratulating Wike and putting Eyes on the Judiciary.

It was reported today that the inauguration of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate was held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu released the list of portfolios for the ministerial appointees, appointing former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has been congratulated on his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, saying the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are congratulating the former Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike on his appointment as FCT Minister, and also putting eyes on the Judiciary.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“PDP Chieftains congratulating Wike and putting Eyes on the Judiciary.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)