PDP Chieftain’s Aide Shot Dead by Suspected Cultists in Lagos

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Police in Lagos have launched an investigation into the death of Toyin Adeniji, an aide of PDP chieftain, Chief Dapo Sarumi. Adeniji, 47, was shot dead by suspected cultists in the Agege area, with seven other persons narrowly escaping. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, with the gunmen reportedly shooting sporadically before escaping. The deceased, who was at the front of his house on Oyewole Road, Agege, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

It was gathered that Adeniji was a close ally of Chief Dapo Sarumi, a prominent member of the PDP in Lagos State. The killing has sent shockwaves through the political community in the state, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen, who were suspected to be cultists, stormed the area on motorbikes and opened fire on Adeniji and others who were outside the PDP chieftain’s house. While the motive for the attack is yet to be ascertained, sources say it may be politically motivated.

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to book. The Command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing. He urged members of the public to provide the police with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, friends and associates of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn his passing, with many describing him as a kind-hearted and dedicated individual. The PDP in Lagos State has also expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased, while calling for justice to be served.

The killing of Toyin Adeniji is the latest in a series of violent attacks in Lagos State, and underscores the need for the government and security agencies to step up efforts to tackle rising insecurity in the state.

