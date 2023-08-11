PDP Chieftain, Udom Emmanuel Reacts After He Received Peter Obi & Obasanjo In Akwa Ibom State(Photo)

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel has reacted after he received former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Akwa Ibom state today.

Former Governor Udom Emmanuel said on his verified Twitter page; “On arrival at the airport in Akwa Ibom, I was privileged to receive our leader, His Excellency, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, who came in company of my friend and brother, His Excellency, Dr. @PeterObi. Baba is in excellent health, I am happy that he has been able to come down to pay this last respect to his friend, the late Prelate Sunday Mbang”

He has earlier stated; “Today I returned to my home state to attend the funeral of our late spiritual father, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang, CON.”

The immediate Governor of Akwa Ibom State added; “Late Prelate Mbang was a humble and honest father who set the pace for peace and unity in our country, and he was a great pillar of support to me, throughout the course of my tenure as Governor. His transition is a huge loss to the entire Christian family across the world.”

