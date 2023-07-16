PDP Chieftain, Uche Ekwunife Reacts When Asked To Make Comments About The New Govt Led By Tinubu

The former federal lawmaker representing Anambra Central in the red chamber of the national assembly and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Uche Ekwunife has reacted after she was asked to make comments about the new Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting to the question asked, Uche Ekwunife, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-East geo-political zone said; “The new administration is less than two months into office, however, I commend his bold steps towards economic recovery. Beyond politics, I have always known President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a very experienced technocrat and thoughtful politician.”

He added; ” I have no doubt in his ability to secure lives, property and to turn around the fortunes of the country. He has started well and with the support of every Nigerian he will make a good president.”

Source – The Sun paper

