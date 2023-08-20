PDP Chieftain Reveals Why Atiku Abubakar is in Court to Challenge Presidential Election Result

As per a report from the Sun paper on August 20, 2023, Segun Showunmi, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), highlighted that the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, opted to challenge the election results through the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) due to his strong democratic principles.

Speaking in Abuja, Showunmi stated the significance of urging the judiciary to fulfill its responsibilities as the nation awaits the verdict of the PEPT, asserting that the judiciary represents the final recourse for the ordinary citizens.

Showunmi clarified that Atiku’s decision to contest the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the contentious presidential election stems from his unwavering commitment to democratic values.

He stated, “Atiku has not done anything wrong; he is a true Democrat. Atiku’s primary stance has been to uphold democratic principles. Contrarily, some individuals may not hesitate to create chaos when in opposition, but Atiku’s actions showcase his dedication to democracy. The whole world, even our ancestors, are eagerly awaiting this judgment.”

Reflecting on the role of the judiciary in stabilizing society, Showunmi emphasized that the judiciary’s role should be grounded in the societal perception. He noted that if the public generally believes that something is fundamentally amiss, the judiciary must acknowledge this sentiment. He also expressed the idea that the judiciary should not merely urge society to endure without addressing any underlying illegality.

Highlighting the connection between the judiciary’s decisions and the will of the people, Showunmi emphasized the importance of the judiciary ruling based on their conscience and the long-term implications of their judgments. He suggested that the global community’s attention is focused on Nigeria, and that the judiciary should be unafraid to act in accordance with ethical principles.

Showunmi concluded by noting that while democracy might be mended if it falters, a failing judiciary signifies the collapse of society as a whole.

