PDP Chieftain, Natasha Akpoti Celebrates Her Son, Otuoze Uduaghan As He Clocks A Year Today (Photo)

Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti has celebrated her son, Otuoze Uduaghan as he clocks a year today.

The former Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kogi Central reacted on her verified Facebook page today.

The Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said; “Happy 1st Birthday to our perfect little Prince Reign-Emmanuel Toritsemotse Otuoze Uduaghan. May your years roll on for many many decades in good health, happiness, prosperity and above all LOVE ❤️. May your impacts be greater than your parents.”

He added; “A great inventor of your time, a bridge-maker, pathfinder, wise counsel shall you be. May humanity and history be kind to you.The son of Alema of Warri kingdom and Ohiogu of Ebira land… go on born leader… the world awaits you. Love always. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The recent post by Natasha Akpoti on her verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Natasha Akpoti Official Facebook Page

