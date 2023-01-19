PDP Chieftain Faults Ayu Over Crisis In Kano Chapter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Kano State is currently experiencing an internal crisis that has been attributed to Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman. The National Working Committee led by Ayu, she claimed, has made the internal crisis threatening the PDP organs in Kano State worse. This accusation was made against him by the party’s candidate for the central senatorial seat in Kano State, Lailah buhari. According to Naija News, buhari, the sole woman running for elective office in Kano State across all political parties, told pressmen on Wednesday that Ayu has increased the gulf of miscommunication among various resentful groups in the party in the state. She claims that the PDP national chairman has stoked conflict among various interest groups, and there are concerns that the growing division, if not addressed, will harm the PDP’s chances in the upcoming elections.

As she further asserted that he has continued to widen the division and that the crisis has persisted due to his allegedly ineffective leadership style, buhari argued that Ayu would not listen to anyone. She argued that the national working committee, led by Ayu, had handled the division poorly, which had caused it to persist, and that the national chairman had succeeded in fostering more division rather than resolving the contentious issues. She claimed, “Due to the personal issues between him and Kwankwaso, Ayu will not listen to any complaints from any member who does not belong to the Aminu Wali faction.” He insisted that Chairman Shehu Sagagi is Kwankwaso’s son and that he would not listen to anyone in the Sagagi camp, but I told him that was unfair.

Content created and supplied by: Africa_Eagle (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Chieftain #Faults #Ayu #Crisis #Kano #ChapterPDP Chieftain Faults Ayu Over Crisis In Kano Chapter Publish on 2023-01-19 10:22:09