PDP Chieftain, Anthony Ehilebo Reacts As Garba Adamu Defends Tinubu’s Public Gaffes

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam across Nigeria’s political space ahead of the upcoming general elections, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo has come out to react to the excuse given by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garba Adamu on why his candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been committing series of blunders during campaign speeches.

Adamu was a guest on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday when he was asked to confirm if his presidential candidate is mentally fit to run the country given that he has been known to suffer several gaffes while delivering speeches in the past few months of political campaigning.

In response, Adamu insisted that Tinubu was not suffering from any mental or physical illness as alleged by opposition camps, adding that the former Lagos governor is as fit as a fiddle. On the issue of the blunders, the APC chieftain argued that it was a deliberate act by the ruling party and its candidate to ensure that its critical campaign message reaches the younger generation of Nigerians who seem attracted to anything that has a dose of comedy infused into it, especially on social media.

However, while speaking on the same program a few minutes later, Ehilebo, who is a member of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, expressed his disgust at Adamu’s excuse for Tinubu’s public gaffes, describing it as laughable. According to the PDP chieftain, it was sad that Tinubu and his ruling party considered the governance of a country of over 200 million Nigerians who are currently going through all kinds of crises as a joke.

He said; “Having even watched the video of the person he is coming to support, seeing all the gaffes, and someone has the temerity to come and tell Nigerians that in a presidential campaign, it is a strategy. I mean, this tells you the kind of strategy they are going to have in running Nigeria as a country. Are they going to run Nigeria on gaffes and comedy? Maybe that is where they think we are right now. That’s where they think that a country with a multi-dimensional poverty of 133 million people are.”

