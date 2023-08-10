PDP Chairmanship: Bukola Saraki: I Will Beat Him, I Am Sure Of That – Segun Sowunmi

A stalwart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has maintained that he would defeat a former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, should the chairmanship position of the main opposition party be contested by both of them.

Segun Sowunmi had said, “I will ask him what he did in 2014, 2019 when they destabilized the party; i will beat him, i am sure of that.”

Forward video to 3:27 – https://youtu.be/exozZ8Tr7W4

The PDP Chieftain, who spoke during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, insisted that Saraki cannot defeat him should he contest the chairmanship position of the main opposition party with him. According to him, many stalwarts of the main opposition party have been advocating that he should be elected as the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Segun Sowunmi spoke about the crisis in the main opposition party; and maintained that the party has been known for rejecting every leader that comes on board. He revealed that some party members have been advocating that he comes on board to serve as the Chairman of the party; and maintained that even though Saraki has been anointed by other members too, he would defeat him. He said he would ask the former Senate President to recall how he and others destabilized the party in 2014 and 2019.

Sowunmi also revealed that the party has begun to take steps to reconcile aggrieved members.

Matthewcontents (

)