PDP Chairman SKB Ogbuagu Slumps to Death During Campaign Rally In Enugu State

Enugu State was plunged into chaos on Thursday following the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

According to Daily Post, the late SKB Ogbuagu attended a meeting with the Enugu State governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah at Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

During the meeting, Ogbuagu, who is believed to be the acting PDP chairman of Udi Local Government Area of the state, fell into a coma.

The Daily Post quotes a source as saying that Ogbuagu, who is said to be asthmatic, fell ill at the end of yesterday’s party meeting and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he lost his nerve.

According to the Daily Post, neither the party chairman nor security personnel have made any official statement on this sad incident.

Meanwhile, in Edo Central senatorial district, the PDP suspended its campaign after events in Ward 7 of the same ward were disrupted by the firing of suspected political opponents.

According to the Daily Post, the incident, which occurred on Thursday, caused supporters of the party to flee the area, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marcus Onobun, and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safer places.

Anslem Ojezua, a former land investigator and leader of a PDP faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating the situation to identify the perpetrators.

According to him, the campaign would resume as soon as the police received good information that the peaceful rally had been disrupted.

