This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Candidate In Imo State Shares CCTV Video Of The Moment Armed Men Tried To Assassinate Him

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, has shared a CCTV footage of the moment some armed men invaded his home in an attempt to assassinate him.

Ikenga who is the spokesperson for the Nigeria Opposition Coalition (CUPP) accused the sitting government of being behind the plot to assassinate him stating that they would have blamed it on unknown gunmen if he was assassinated by the gunmen.

Recall that there had been previous reports that Ikenga’s family house had been attached and bombed with the attack leading to the killing of his uncle and burning of their vehicles.

Reporting the assassination attempt on his Twitter handle, Ikenga’s Ugochinyere who shared a CCTV footage of the raid carried out on his house by some masked gunmen who were clothed like security operatives, wrote “Watch this shocking video. Finally we caught them on camera. see how they came to assassinate me few days after bombing my family house, killing my uncle and burning our vehicles.

If they had succeeded, they will say its unknown gunmen.”

While captioning the CCTV obtained videos, Ikenga alleged that “this is how innocent people are killed in Gov. Uzodinma’s Imo State and term it Unknown Gunmen. This men are easily identified and we hope the DSS, IGP, PSC, NSA, will help stop the Imo State Government desperation to kill the opposition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. All these men should be apprehended bow. Some are from Uzodinma’s State backed militia, Imo Police Command and FIIB Officers.”

Content created and supplied by: Greatkhasi (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Candidate #Imo #State #Shares #CCTV #Video #Moment #Armed #Men #AssassinatePDP Candidate In Imo State Shares CCTV Video Of The Moment Armed Men Tried To Assassinate Him Publish on 2023-02-16 16:21:28