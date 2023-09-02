PDP candidate hails peaceful conduct of Edo LG election

Solomon Obomighie, Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) chairmanship candidate for PDP, has commended the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDISEC) for the peaceful conduct of the LG polls.

Mr Obomighie made the commendation in his country home in Fugar on Saturday while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote.

According to him, “I must commend EDISEC for a peaceful and hitch-free exercise, the deployment of materials to various units and for ensuring the exercise is smooth.

“In my ward, it is peaceful and from the reports I’m getting from other parts of the local government, it is also peaceful.

“I am very impressed with the process and EDISEC must be commended for this,” he said.

Mr Obomighe expressed confidence of victory in the election “haven canvassed votes from the local government area”.

Meanwhile, at Ward 3, in Etsako East Local Government, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Sunday Akiotun, expressed displeasure at the non-arrival of materials to his ward as at 10:50 a.m.

Mr Akiotun blamed the non-arrival of the materials at the ward on logistic problems by the EDISEC officials.

“As I speak to you, materials are yet to arrive at my ward; and as you can see, there is a large turnout of voters waiting for EDISEC officials to arrive with materials.

“Once they come we can start voting and I hope the process will be peaceful and hitch-free at the end of the day.”

(NAN)