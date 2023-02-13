PDP Cancels Presidential Campaign Rally In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to postpone their presidential campaign rally in Rivers State scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023, due to the increase in attacks on its members and supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Asserting that members of the campaign council and Atiku supporters in the state were enemies of the state, Senator Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state, said this while speaking to journalists on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Maeba claimed that since May 2022, when Wike lost the PDP’s nomination to Atiku, supporters of the party’s presidential candidate in the state have been subjected to various types of attacks that pose a serious threat to their lives.

“Therefore, it is essential to note that this instruction has its origins in the vituperation of the overt act of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,”” he added. In this case, he openly declared all PDP Presidential Campaign Council members and supporters to be enemies of the state and vowed to annihilate them. There is no shortage of video evidence to back up our claim.

He acknowledged carrying out the assault on Senator Lee Maeba and Dr. Abiye Sekibo in an earlier statement he made at Eleme during a gubernatorial campaign rally on Friday, February 10, 2023.

He exclaimed with pride that Dr. Abiye Sekibo and Senator Lee Maeba, two armed robbers who had come to seize property from the Rivers State government, had been chased away and that they were fortunate to have escaped before his arrival. He made a mediocre denial attempt, but the next day it was found to be false.

Please follow like comment and share

Anteyipaul (

)