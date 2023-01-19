PDP Campaign To Tinubu: We’ll Publish Your Corruption Compendium.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has vowed to publish the compendium of corrupt activities of the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

On Wednesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, a spokesman for the campaign council, explained that Tinubu’s attempt to deflect attention from his long list of atrocities by casting doubt on Atiku Abubakar’s impeccable character with an unfounded corruption allegation had failed. He was speaking at a press conference at the PDP presidential campaign office in Abuja.

He stated, “Tinubu rushed to hire a serial blackmailer, as he has always done, to foul the public space with fabricated allegations against Atiku Abubakar, sensing that his many corrupt activities, especially his fleecing of Lagos State with many Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) companies, were about to come to light.

The PDP Campaign gave a list of some of the alleged corrupt practices, saying, “It is now public knowledge how Alpha Beta, which has held the exclusive rights to collect taxes in Lagos State for more than 20 years in exchange for a commission under very shady arrangements through which it reportedly siphoned billions of naira belonging to Lagos State, obtained these rights in exchange for a commission.

“The public is now aware of a petition before an anti-corruption agency wherein Tinubu’s purported SPV firm was said to have used another company that shares the same address as Tinubu’s office on Idowu Taylor Street in Lagos to launder Lagos State cash,” reads the petition.

However, in response, the APC Presidential Campaign Council said the PDP should “address the allegations of criminal money-laundering and reckless abuse of public trust” against Atiku and should not introduce a diversionary tactic into the matter in a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

“The issues the Nigerian people want the PDP and his candidate to address are obvious,” the APC Campaign Council declared.

They ask whether Atiku employed Michael Achimugu, the whistleblower who took an oath.

Did Atiku make a startling admission over the phone about how he and President Olusegun Obasanjo, his former boss, “created up SPVs, like Marine Float, to steal state money?” Was the voice on the tape not Atiku’s?

“It is clear that the PDP presidential candidate, who conceded as much in his viral confession, has no defense against these claims.

“The PDP tried in vain to defend its presidential candidate by embarking on a puerile diversionary journey by drumming up a stale allegation against his rival,” said one of Atiku Abubakar’s closest aides. “Rather than address the allegations of criminal money-laundering and reckless abuse of public trust leveled against Atiku Abubakar, by one of his closest aides.

Trendzhub (

)