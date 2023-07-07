PDP Called For Cancellation Of Presidential Election And Also Claimed Victory In Court – Ekujumi

Ekujumi’s criticism centers on the contradictory behavior of the Labour Party and the PDP, who initially called for the cancellation of an election due to irregularities but subsequently filed court cases claiming victory in the same election. This inconsistency undermines their credibility and raises concerns about their commitment to democratic processes and fairness.

Nelson Ekujumi, a Political Analyst and Election Observer, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding a recent election that was heavily criticized for widespread irregularities. After the presidential election took place, both parties held a joint press conference where they collectively demanded the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election due to allegations of irregularities.

According to Ekujumi, it is contradictory and perplexing that the PDP and the Labour Party, who initially called for the cancellation of the election, later filed court cases claiming victory in the same election. This sudden change in stance is seen as hypocritical, as the parties had previously acknowledged the irregularities and called for a complete nullification of the election results.

The decision of both parties to pursue legal action and claim victory over an election they had jointly criticized raises questions about their motives and undermines the credibility of their earlier demands for cancellation. Ekujumi highlights the irony in the fact that the very election they deemed flawed and unsuitable for acceptance is now being contested by the same parties, as they seek to capitalize on the situation for their own political gain.

This apparent inconsistency in the actions of the PDP and the Labour Party reflects a lack of transparency and integrity, casting doubts on their commitment to democratic principles. Nelson Ekujumi’s displeasure stems from the parties’ apparent disregard for the concerns they previously raised and their willingness to shift positions purely for personal and political advantage.

Watch From The 26:10 Minute Of The Video Below:

https://youtu.be/2LCfYos8QzE

