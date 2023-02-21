This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Brought Godwin Emefiele, When The Time Comes We Will Reveal Their Names – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said that Emefiele was brought by the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and said that when the right time comes, they will reveal the names of the people that Emefiele is working for. He said this as the naira crisis has continued to create tensions across the country with just a few days left before the election.

In the report which was made by Daily Post, he said – “You see, Godwin Emefiele, the PDP brought him and the rest of those who are being harassed, we know when the time comes, we will reveal their names because they are not members of the party, they are blue-collar people. If we had voted for them, we would have revealed their names. They are people who want to bring down the party that gave them the opportunity and they got more money than shopping for their games.”

Nigerians have been lamenting how the new naira notes policy introduced by the CBN Governor has caused hardship for Nigerians, and many believe the crisis may affect the chances of the ruling party in the forthcoming elections.

What do you have to say about this statement by El-Rufai? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw

News )

