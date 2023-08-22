PDP “attacks” Peter Gregory Obi over campaign for LG elections in Edo State

According to a short video clip that was released by AIT on their official website earlier today, the People’s Democratic Party has attacked the flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Gregory Obi, over his campaign for LG elections in Edo State. According to thisdaylive, on their official website on Tuesday, August 22, “Mr. Obi and other stalwarts of the party, yesterday, stormed Benin City, Edo State, to campaign for the party’s candidates ahead of the local government elections slated for September 2, 2023.”

Anthony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, while referring to Mr. Obi, said, “That person was Governor of his state for eight years; he didn’t do council elections until two more towards the end of his tenure, and after this particular election, all the seats in Anambra State were won by his party, APGA, yet he doesn’t have shame and he wants to be campaigning for his people in this state.

He concluded by saying, Will he have votes? and the people he was addressing chorused no!.

Click the link below to see the video.

https://twitter.com/AIT_Online/status/1693786874718871664?s=20

