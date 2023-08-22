PDP “attacks” Peter Gregory Obi for his work in the Edo State LG election campaign

In a recent video clip shared on AIT’s official website, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) directed criticism towards Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The focus of their disapproval centered on Obi’s involvement in promoting candidates for the local government (LG) elections in Edo State. According to a report by thisdaylive on August 22nd, Obi, along with other key members of his party, visited Benin City, Edo State, to campaign for their candidates ahead of the scheduled local government elections set for September 2, 2023.

Expressing the PDP’s stance, Anthony Aziegbemi, the Edo State PDP Chairman, highlighted that Obi’s history as a former Governor of his state for eight years lacked timely council elections, with only a few conducted close to the end of his tenure. Aziegbemi’s critique extended to Obi’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which allegedly claimed victory in all seats in Anambra State after a previous election. Despite this, Aziegbemi emphasized Obi’s audacity to campaign for candidates in Edo State, questioning his credibility.

Aziegbemi posed a rhetorical question about whether Obi could secure votes for his campaign in Edo State, to which the audience responded in unison with a resounding “no.” This gesture highlighted the skepticism and doubt surrounding Obi’s ability to sway support in the upcoming local government elections in the state.

Please watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/AIT_Online/status/1693786874718871664?s=20

