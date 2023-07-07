PDP, Atiku’s Defeat: A Divided House Would Always Be A Defeated House – Bode George

The former National Vice Chairman, (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Bode George, has suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might have actually defeated his Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election; as he maintained that a divided house would always be a defeated house.

Chief Bode George had said, “This is as a result of the divided house before the election; and a divided house will always be a defeated house.”

Chief Bode George, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that Atiku Abubakar was not able to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential election because members of the main opposition party were divided. According to him, any house that is divided would always be defeated. He suggested that it was the same reason why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP could not have its way in the Minority Leadership of the 10th Senate.

Reports had earlier suggested that the leadership of the PDP was in disarray over the emergence of Senator Simon Mwadkwom as the Senate Minority Leader. The reports suggested that the NWC of the PDP never endorsed Senator Mwadkwom for the seat.

Chief George, who reacted to this, said the PDP would learn from its mistakes. He maintained that the cases in courts have been the reason why the PDP has not called for a reconciliatory meeting.

