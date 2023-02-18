“PDP & APC Have Failed Nigerians, I Was Part of those that formed them” –Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly seven days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had under-represented Nigerians in the course of their collective 24-year rule.

He made this disclosure in a short video clip published on his official Twitter timeline as he endorsed himself as the anointed candidate to answer the questions Nigerians sought and as he also distanced himself from the problems Nigerians encountered during their regime, even though he was involved in the formation of both parties.

The transcript from the video directly reads, “The PDP and APC have completely failed the nation; there’s no question about it. Anybody who tells you the contrary should come and meet me because I was part and parcel of the formation of those parties in 1998 and in 2013 and 2014 for the APC. We thought we were putting on good parties at the end of the day, but look at where we are. “You don’t need to be told; what we are looking for is the answer to what you have to show after 24 years — nothing other than abject poverty for that matter, and illiteracy.”

