PDP, APC fight over alleged N22.5bn vote buying fund

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were at each other’s jugular, yesterday, over PDP’s allegation that some APC leaders were seeking to swap N22.5 billion old Naira notes for new ones in Kano State in pursuit of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential quest.

The PDP alleged that two North-West APC governors were spearheading the moves and urged the security agencies to foil the “clandestine plot.”

Countering, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, described the PDP as a conclave of looters, dishing out cock and bull stories in the name of press statements, and challenged the main opposition party to account for the $2bn arms funds, it allegedly mismanaged when it was in power.

The PDP exposed what it called a covert scheme by APC leaders, allegedly working for the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to exchange N22.5 billion in old Naira notes for new ones in Kano State in a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

“Information accessible to our party indicates that this criminal operation by the APC, which is responsible for the acute cash shortage, is being coordinated throughout the North-West region of our country by two APC state governors,” he stated.

The N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes is said to have been housed in a Kano State government facility before being transferred to certain old generation and specific new generation banks, where the regional heads were called by the APC Presidential Campaign to swap the old notes for new ones.

“Additional intelligence showed that the Tinubu Campaign is storing the money for the purpose of buying votes in the states of Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Jigawa, and Sokoto.

“A specific APC state governor is said to have received N500 million in brand-new Naira notes to carry out the vote-buying scheme.

Ologunagba continued, “There is information that an agreement has been reached by APC officials to transfer a sizable portion of the old Naira notes from Kano to Lagos State between today and tomorrow in order to exchange them for new ones.”

You may recall that the PDP previously warned Nigerians about corrupt APC leaders who were undermining the system in order to amass more bank notes for their own self-serving vote-buying schemes ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

In light of this malicious behaviour by APC leaders, which is causing immeasurable misery for Nigerians, the PDP warns the security services and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

