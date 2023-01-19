PDP and APC trade tackles over general elections in C/River

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sen. Sandy Onor, Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has alleged that APC had plans to use instrumentality of government to cause crisis in the state during the general elections.

Onor made this statement on Thursday when his campaign team visited Bendeghe Ekiem in Ikom and met with local traditional leaders in the Etung Local Government Area of Cross River.

He claimed that while PDP was on the campaign trail promoting their platform to voters, the state’s ruling party was planning to rig the election by wreaking havoc in PDP strongholds.

The PDP governorship candidate claimed to have the experience required to establish good governance in the state. He currently represents Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Senate.

He encouraged the traditional leaders to support him and other PDP candidates instead of the APC.

As the chairman of the Etung Local Government Area and a senator for the Federal Republic, I completed a lot of initiatives.

“While PDP is running for office, APC is secretly planning how to incite riots and rig the election.

“On March 11, 2023, the chiefs should cast their ballots for me because, as governor, I would change things for the people,” he said.

The PDP team of the former governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke, claimed that Onor was the only person who could save the people from the seemingly hopeless condition into which the APC had supposedly plunged them.

Chief Augustine Imoh, the spokesperson for the traditional rulers, praised the PDP candidate as a worthy guy whose political path they attentively followed.

The PDP’s accusation, according to the APC, is unfounded and was made out of loss-related fear.

In response to the accusation, the party’s publicity secretary, Mr. Erasmus Ekpang, stated that the APC had already begun its field campaign even though it will formally launch it on Saturday. According to Vanguard report.

